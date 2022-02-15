Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on February 28th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 83.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $26.99.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
