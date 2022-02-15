Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on February 28th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 83.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.