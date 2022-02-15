Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

