TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 919,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $622,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.