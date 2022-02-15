Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Trex stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. Trex has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Trex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 620,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 51,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

