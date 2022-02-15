Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

