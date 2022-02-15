Trexquant Investment LP Invests $123,000 in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
Seres Therapeutics Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
