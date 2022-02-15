Trexquant Investment LP Invests $123,000 in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.37. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.