Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

