Trexquant Investment LP Takes $152,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $396.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.