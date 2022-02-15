TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
TriNet Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.25. 6,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,056. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27.
In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
