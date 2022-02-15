Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

NYSE TSE traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 2,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,336. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 41,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

