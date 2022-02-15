Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GTS opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.