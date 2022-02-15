Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE:FAF opened at $69.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

