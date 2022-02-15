Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.19. 379,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 503,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

TCNNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

