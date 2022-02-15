Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

