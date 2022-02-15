Tycoon Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $212,581.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00105282 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.