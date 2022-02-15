Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) received a $80.00 price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.34% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

UBER traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. 669,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 16,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 372,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 119,097 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

