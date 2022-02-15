Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.70.

RARE opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $151.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

