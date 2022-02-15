Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 58,091 shares of company stock valued at $321,936 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

