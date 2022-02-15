UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 103,761.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.61% of UMB Financial worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,679 shares of company stock worth $1,518,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

