Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $20,180,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

