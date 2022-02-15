Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

