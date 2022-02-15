Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

