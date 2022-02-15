Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

