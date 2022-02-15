Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.83) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,158.33 ($56.27).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,810 ($51.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £97.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,887.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,943.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.63).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,680.65). Insiders have bought 4,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,349 in the last three months.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

