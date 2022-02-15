Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.04. 42,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,317. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.