United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,865 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 423.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in United Insurance by 15.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.
