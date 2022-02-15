United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of X traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 503,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,905,070. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

