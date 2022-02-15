UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.27 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,486. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

