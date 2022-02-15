Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.00.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632,201 shares of company stock valued at $310,726,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,314,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.75. Upstart has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.