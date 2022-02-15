Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

UPWK opened at $25.51 on Friday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $375,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,026 shares of company stock worth $1,755,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

