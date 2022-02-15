USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

USNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $89.28 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

