USDX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010198 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

