Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ:VLON opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About Vallon Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
