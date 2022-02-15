Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:VLON opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

