Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.