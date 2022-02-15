Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $52,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.66. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

