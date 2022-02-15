Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

