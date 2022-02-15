Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VONG)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.