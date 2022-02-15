Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,832,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
