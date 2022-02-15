Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,832,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 709,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

