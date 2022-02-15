Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VBK opened at $243.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day moving average of $279.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.78 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

