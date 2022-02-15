Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

