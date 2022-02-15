VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $966,320.50 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00004130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $966,320.50 and $1,779.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,750 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

