VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

