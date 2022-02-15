VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Up 92.2% in January

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VTIQ stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIQ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 636,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 588,045 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.