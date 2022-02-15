Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

