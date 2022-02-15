Ventas (VTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VTR opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Ventas alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ventas stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.