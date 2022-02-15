VeriCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $476,131.54 and approximately $19.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,323.32 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.00394948 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,682,858 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

