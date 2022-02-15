Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average of $208.16. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

