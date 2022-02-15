Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Veritiv worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veritiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritiv stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

