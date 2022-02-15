Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

VZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 715,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,132,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

