Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. 2,552,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.