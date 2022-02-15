Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.
Shares of VET traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. 2,552,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.88.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
