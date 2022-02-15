Viberate (VIB) Achieves Market Cap of $8.16 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $858,843.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00105245 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

